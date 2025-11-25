/'Tribute to his passion...': Dubai airshow defends 'shocking' decision to continue event after Tejas crash that killed Indian pilot

Days after Indian Wing Commander Namansh Syal passed away when a Tejas fighter jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show, the organisers issued a statement and expressed their deep sorrow over the loss. The organisers have faced criticism for their decision to continue with the show even after the tragic incident. Earlier, a US aerobatic pilot has shared an emotional account of the fatal incident and revealed that he was shocked by the decision taken by the organisers. He also added that his team chose to cancel their scheduled performance out of respect for the fallen pilot.

In a statement released by Dubai Air Show on their official handle on X, the organisers said that they continued the show as a “mark of respect and tribute” to Namansh Syal's dedication. “The Dubai Airshow organising team remains deeply saddened by the loss of Wing Commander Syal during Friday's flying display. In consultation with the team, the decision was made to continue the show as a mark of respect and tribute to his passion for aviation. Wing Commander Syal had been an integral part of this year's Airshow, earning admiration for his skill and dedication. The final displays after the incident were performed in his honour, and a formal service was held on Saturday to celebrate his life and contribution. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with his family, colleagues, and all those affected,” the statement read.

