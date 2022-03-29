Downing Street parties: UK Police to hand out first set of 20 penalty notices

Following claims of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Scotland Yard has issued twenty fixed penalty notices for violations of COVID guidelines.

The force initiated an inquiry in January into 12 incidents in 2020 and 2021 where COVID limitations may have been violated.

According to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, "The investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to the ACRO Criminal Records Office."

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of the COVID-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS."

The Telegraph first reported that two Downing Street parties were hosted the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's burial in April last year, while the UK was in a time of national mourning and large-scale indoor social mixing was still prohibited.

The cops are looking into these individuals.

Watch | UK Downing Street: Metropolitan Police begin interviews with key Party witnesses

After work, advisers and government servants met for two different celebrations to commemorate Mr. Johnson's former director of communications and one of the PM's personal photographers, James Slack.

The two parties eventually merged and drew a total of 30 people, with witnesses reporting that alcohol was consumed and guests danced to music.

(With inputs from agencies)