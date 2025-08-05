/Donald Trump slams Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘woke’ rebrand, calls ad campaign a ‘disaster’

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) just days after the company named a new chief executive and embarked on a divisive rebrand. Posting on Truth Social on Monday (August 4), Trump said the UK carmaker was in “absolute turmoil” and accused its outgoing boss of leaving “in disgrace.” He also dismissed its recent marketing campaign as “stupid” and “woke.”

The comments came shortly after JLR announced PB Balaji, finance chief of parent company Tata Motors, will take over as chief executive in November—becoming the company’s first Indian CEO.

Balaji will succeed Adrian Mardell, who last week announced his retirement after 35 years with the firm. Mardell oversaw JLR’s strongest profits in a decade but also pushed through controversial changes, including dropping Jaguar’s iconic leaping cat logo and pivoting towards electric vehicles. JLR insists his retirement was long-planned and unrelated to the backlash.

Trump on his Truth Social posted, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying off the shelves.” Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST. Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump contrasted Jaguar’s campaign—featuring brightly dressed models in a hot-pink desert setting with no cars or logos in sight—with American Eagle’s recent jeans adverts starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. Calling the latter the “‘hottest’ ad out there,” Trump praised Sweeney and derided Jaguar’s approach as “a total disaster,” adding: “Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad?”