/Trump's midnight meltdown on Truth Social, flurry of posts, attacks MSNBC, Gavin Newsom and mail-invoting

US President Donald Trump went on a furious late-night Truth Social posting spree on Truth Social, unleashing against in-mail voting, MSNBC and California Governor Gavin Newsom. The tirade stretched past midnight, like every time, claiming himself to be the victim of political witch-hunting.

It started with applause f the Texas state, which has approved a new territory delineation, giving the Republican Party five more seats. He called for other states to follow the same, and then went on to attack mail-in voting, which he called “a total fraud that has no bounds”, and asked to eliminate it. Thus resulting in net “100 more seats" for Republicans in Congress.

Trump's set of erratic posts continued with bragging about his approval rating of 59% which he claims is a massive lead over the Democrats. However, reports suggest no such polls give him that rating. Then he swiftly moved on to attack the California Governor, whom he called ‘Gavin Newscum’. Trump claimed that Gavin is way down in the polls. “He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!! President DJT,” wrote Trump.

Gavin Newsom's office responded with three snowflakes. Gavin had been copying his style of social media posting to trigger the right-wing figures.

In his most recent post, he accused Democrats of cheating in votes, and claimed freedom for Tina Peters a politician from Colorado.