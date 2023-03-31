Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Former US president will not be handcuffed, says lawyer
Story highlights
Donald Trump is facing about 30 document fraud-related charges in New York City after a grand jury voted to indict the former president. The concerning matter involves illegal payments Trump allegedly paid to an adult actress Stormy Daniels ahead of 2016 presidential elections.
Report says that Trump allegedly paid money to Daniels "to keep her quiet" since the two had an affair. Trump has denied the affair.
The exact charges remain unspecified as the indictment remains under seal. They will remain sealed until Trump's in-person appearance to the court.
The large number of charges likely stems from prosecutors making separate charges for each payment in question, NBC News reported.
Mike Pence, who was Donald J. Trump’s vice president, reacted on indictment of the former US president. While taking Trump's side he termed Trump’s indictment in a hush-money case as “an outrage.”
“The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage,” Mr. Pence told CNN.
Trump's lawyer Tacopina said he and his defence team were surprised by his indictment. "Initially we were all shocked. Didn't believe they were actually going to go through with this because there's no crime here."
Former US President Donald Trump who is likely to appear before a New York court, will not be handcuffed when he surrenders to face criminal charges, as per his lawyer.
Donald Trump is the first president to have been impeached twice and the first to be criminally indicted.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office acknowledged on March 31 that Trump’s lawyers had been notified of the indictment.
Legal experts cited by the USA Today said the charges could stem from the $130,000 payment former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen said he arranged from Trump to adult films' actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 election.