The White House is working to arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump and Gadi Eisenkot once Eisenkot forms a government, Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported Thursday, according to The Jerusalem Post. The broadcaster cited an unnamed Israeli source. The report did not include confirmation from the White House. The meeting would take place after the new government is sworn in, and only if Eisenkot is prime minister, according to JFeed's account of the report. Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, wants to discuss bilateral relations and coordination on Iran. He also wants to learn what understandings Trump reached with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the source said. Eisenkot would also try to persuade Washington to reconsider ending military aid to Israel, according to the report. He would continue negotiations with Lebanon and Syria in pursuit of arrangements with both.

Also Read: DOJ says it 'never' saw Rubio's classified memo on Nvidia CEO that led to his exit

Trump said November 3 that US aid, which he put at $4 billion a year, would stop at the end of 2026 under an agreement with Netanyahu. A 10-year agreement providing $3.8 billion annually does not expire until September 2028. Eisenkot criticised Netanyahu at the time and demanded answers. On November 8, the day Eisenkot received the mandate to form a government, Trump said Eisenkot and Netanyahu held very similar positions.

The reported outreach comes as Eisenkot works to assemble a majority after October's election gave neither bloc a clear one. On Thursday, his party and Yair Golan's left-leaning Democrats agreed to sign a coalition deal. The Democrats said they would receive four ministries.

The agreement followed one with Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party. The three parties hold 36 seats, short of the 61 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, whose party holds 12 seats, has yet to sign a formal agreement. He favours a unity government with Netanyahu's Likud, led first by Eisenkot. Liberman warned that Netanyahu would use unity talks to derail a new government. Eisenkot has until December 16 to form a government. The deadline can be extended by 14 days.