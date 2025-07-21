/Donald Trump claims poll numbers have gone up since 'Jeffrey Epstein' probe, approval hits 95 per cent

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his poll numbers within the Republican Party have skyrocketed “significantly” despite ongoing backlash amid what he’s dubbed the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.” Trump added that his recent polls show his approval rating hitting as high as 95 per cent. However, he did not clearly mention the polls.

Trump said on Sunday in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, "My Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain 'troublemakers." They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records. The General Election numbers are my highest, EVER! People like Strong Borders, and all of the many other things I have done. GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA!"

Donald Trump's recent remark about his rising polls came after controversy surrounding the handling of Epstein’s files and the investigation into Epstein’s sex crimes and his death in a jail cell in 2019.

Justice Department and the FBI's memo

The Justice Department and the FBI issued a two-page memo earlier this month claiming no evidence of Epstein's murder or that he possessed a “client list” of powerful individuals he could potentially blackmail. The DOJ’s memo release directly contradicted earlier claims, often circulated by right-wing conspiracy theorists and even echoed by some within the agencies themselves.

The decision attracted criticism from the supporters of Trump and several media personalities. Several also demanded that the administration release more information on the deceased. Meanwhile, Trump has continuously denied having any relationship with Epstein.