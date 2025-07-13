/Did Israel try to assassinate Iranian President Pezeshkian? Explosive report claims SECRET PLOT during 12-day war

During the 12-day war with Iran, Israel launched an assassination attempt on the president of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran's Fars News reported that Pezeshkian was targeted during an airstrike on a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in the lower floors of a building in western Tehran on June 16. He has sustained a leg injury in the attack. FARS said the attack was launched on the morning of Monday, June 16, while a session of the Supreme National Security Council was underway in the lower floors of the building in western Tehran, Times of Israel reported.

AT the time of the attack, Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary chief Mohseni Ejei and other senior officials were present in the meeting. Six bombs or missiles were reported to target the building - focusing on the entry and exit of the building to block escape routes for the president and other officials. The report also claimed that the attack was modelled after an operation designed to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Due to the massive explosion, the power to the floor was cut, but the officials managed to escape through an emergency hatch that had been prepared in advance, the report said.

Last week, Pezeshkian said that Israel had tried to assassinate him, but did not specify the date of the alleged assassination attempt. "They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed,” Pezeshkian said.