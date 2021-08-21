Deforestation in Amazon forest hits the highest annual level in a decade

A new report reveals that deforestation in the Amazon forest has hit the highest annual level in a decade.

Between August 2020 and July 2021, the rainforest lost 10.476 square kilometres, an area nearly seven times bigger than greater London and 13 times the size of New York City, reveals by Imazon, a Brazilian research institute that has been tracking the Amazon deforestation since 2008. The figure is 57 per cent higher than in the previous year and is the worst since 2012.

Carlos Souza, a researcher at Imazon, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "Deforestation is still out of control."

“Brazil is going against the global climate agenda that is seeking to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Souza further urged for the urgent resumption of government actions to stop the destruction. This includes measures like the enforcement of illegal agriculture-led deforestation in the region.

Marcio Astrini, the executive-secretary of the organisation Climate Observatory, said, "The data shows that it didn’t work".

“No army operation will be able to mask or reverse the attacks of the federal government against the forest.”