/Death toll in Hong Kong high-rise fire mounts to 36, over 200 people missing

On Wednesday (Nov 26) Hong Kong witnessed the worst blaze in 10 years as crowded high-rise complex was engulfed in fire. The death toll has mounted to at least 36 and more than 200 people are missing. The fire sparked first in the afternoon and is still burning even in the early hours of Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Hong Kong to "make every effort" to extinguish a huge blaze at a residential estate that killed and to minimise casualties and losses, as reported by state media. "Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"He offered sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster, and called for making every effort to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties and losses."

