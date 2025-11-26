A masive fire broke out at multiple high-rise towers of a residential housing complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday (Nov 26). Plumes of thick grey smoke billowing out as emergency services battled to subdue the blaze. Several people were reportedly trapped inside, according to public broadcaster RTHK. The city's government confirmed that at least four people have died. Police, earlier said that some fire services staff have also been injured. The housing complex has been identified as Wang Fuk Court, which is made up of eight blocks, providing close to 2,000 residential units. Social media video showed several towers in flames.

According to news agency Reuters, the fire department said it received reports at 2:51 p.m. (0651 GMT) that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. Hong Kong's Transport Department said that due to the fire an entire section of the Tai Po highway has been closed and buses are being diverted. Authorities declared a four-alarm fire -- the second highest level.

