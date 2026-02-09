/Dallas 'feels like Pakistan': US lawmaker on immigration, points at 'Islamisation'

Republican Congressman Brandon Gill showed deep concern about the ‘Islamisation’ of Dallas. On Saturday (Feb 7), he highlighted how mosque are being erected in the locality. Gill also drew reference to the place looking more like ‘Pakistan’, which is an Islamic state. The Republican noted that communities are being transformed. “Texans shouldn’t go to the mall and feel like they’re in Pakistan,” he posted.

Gill expressed that mass Islamic migration is killing the America that ‘we know and love’. There seems to have been a significant shift in the demographic of his constituency, pointing at changing neighbourhood and a switch in culture. People of Dallas feel parts of the city is changing; in his video message, he said, “I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area. They're hearing about mosques that are popping up near land that they have owned for generations. They're hearing about these epic city compounds that are popping up where you have entire communities that are being transformed.”

“When you hear constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas, that's a problem. You're seeing our communities, our culture, the place that we know and love here being fundamentally transformed," he added.

Many have responded to his post, to which X user Usman Khan wrote, “Muslims currently make up roughly 1% of the U.S. population and 1.1% of the Texas population.”

Susan, another X user, who identifies as a Christian patriot, wrote, “My last trip to grapevine mills mall was my last trip there for a reason! All those people wearing hijabs or whatever they call them actually scare my young grandchildren.”