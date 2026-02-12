/Crude bomb explosion, BNP-Jamaat clash and poll rigging allegations: What's latest from Bangladesh

Amid ongoing Bangladesh elections on Thursday (Feb 12), clashes were reported between Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Nationalist Party's supporters in Mirpur-10 constituency in Dhaka. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman is contesting from this seat. Security forces quickly brought the situation under control. Images from the ground shows heavy police presence and continuous patrolling outside the poll both where scuffle took place. In another incident at a polling booth in Gopalganj city, three people, including a teenage girl, were injured after a crude bomb went off. Gopalganj is former PM Sheikh Hasina and her party Awami League's former stronghold. Bangladesh's The Business Standard reported that the presiding officer of the polling booth were injured. However , polling is reportedly going on without disruption despite the blast. Meanwhile, India's Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on high alert at the Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.
After casting his vote, Tarique Rahman said that he has received some reports from some parts about unexpected incidents. He said, "We received some unexpected reports last night, which are not desirable at all. However, we have seen that the law enforcement agencies have dealt with every situation very strictly. I believe that if people come to the polling centres in large numbers today and cast their votes, any conspiracy can be thwarted." Yunus called the election day as Bangladesh new “birthday.” Jamaat's Shafiqur Rahman warned against rigging and said that he will accept the poll result if elections are “free and fair.”
Poll rigging allegations
Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Khaleduz Zaman, who is running against BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has made poll rigging allegations. Speaking to reporters he said, “The situation is not good because without a polling agent, in a separate room, someone is sealing the papers. It is totally disappointing. I have seen this in some places. We were hopeful that Jamaat-e-Islami would win the election, but if this happens, how can we have hopes...”
Bangladesh Elections
Bangladesh is holding its first election since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This is also the first polls in the country that won't have the presence of the ‘two Begums’ - Hasina, as she has fled to India and Khaleda Zia, as she passed away in December 2025. The elections are a two-way fight between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and coalition of 11 parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami. While BNP, Jamaat and interim head Muhammad Yunus have termed the election as country's return to democracy, Sheikh Hasina has dismissed it saying it is a “sham.” Voting is taking place in 299 seats out of 300 parliamentary seats. The polling at Sherpur-3 constituency was postponed following the death of a candidate. Bangladeshis are also voting on a 84-point constitutional reform package referendum proposed by Yunus.