/Cristiano Ronaldo sends special gift and a message to Trump at G7 Summit amid Israel-Iran war

Israel-Iran War: Amid the tensions around the Israel-Iran war, Cristiano Ronaldo - awarded with "Best Middle East Player" in football - sent a unique gift and a message to the US President Donald Trump. The Portuguese footballer sent the American president a signed jersey at the G7 meeting in Canada’s Kananaskis. In phots and videos circulated on social media showed Trump showing the jersey to the cameras, revealing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s message on the back of it.

"To President Donald J Trump. Praying for peace,” the jersey said in the message signed by Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has long been vocal about peace in the Middle East and in the world. Earlier, he had spoken about the Gaza conflict as well. His message to Trump, when the US president was at the G7 Summit in Canada, having the Israel-Iran conflict as one of the major topics of discussion, made a huge impact.

'Israel has a right to defend itself'

The G7 leaders issued a joint statement saying that Israel has "a right to defend itself." The statement published by Canada said, "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel."

Moreover, the statement said that it's Iran which is the " principal source of regional instability and terror."

"We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement said.

