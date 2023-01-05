COVID LIVE updates | Chinese CDC data suggests no new COVID-19 strains in China, says WHO

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that no new COVID-19 variants have been identified in data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, it reiterated, the data coming from China is still not complete and comprehensive.

A closed-door meeting of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution, in which the Chinese CDC shared data, showed that the variants circulating in China are the Omicron strains already out in the open and no new variants were reported.