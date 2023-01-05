ugc_banner
Live Now

COVID LIVE updates | Chinese CDC data suggests no new COVID-19 strains in China, says WHO

New DelhiUpdated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

People queue at a community vaccination centre, ahead of an expected border reopening with China, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, January 4, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Follow for live updates on the status of Covid-19 across the world.

05 Jan 2023, 8:24 (IST)
No new strains identified in China: WHO

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that no new COVID-19 variants have been identified in data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, it reiterated, the data coming from China is still not complete and comprehensive. 

A closed-door meeting of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution, in which the Chinese CDC shared data, showed that the variants circulating in China are the Omicron strains already out in the open and no new variants were reported. 

05 Jan 2023, 7:58 (IST)
Hong Kong residents rush to get vaccinated

Fearing a rapid spread in infection once the borders with China reopens, Hong Kong residents are running to clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Almost all city government centres administering BioNTech vaccine have in recent days been mostly booked solid, some until February. 

"After the opening of the border, I expect there will be more infected people on the streets, I want to reduce my chance of getting infected,” said a Hong Kong resident surnamed Wan, 33, who got his fourth shot this week.

05 Jan 2023, 7:55 (IST)
Data provided by China ‘under-represents’ true impact, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised China for the “very narrow” definition of COVID-19 deaths and said that the government has not revealed the true impact of the new infections. "

Read More...