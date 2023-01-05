COVID LIVE updates | Chinese CDC data suggests no new COVID-19 strains in China, says WHO
Story highlights
Follow for live updates on the status of Covid-19 across the world.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that no new COVID-19 variants have been identified in data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, it reiterated, the data coming from China is still not complete and comprehensive.
A closed-door meeting of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution, in which the Chinese CDC shared data, showed that the variants circulating in China are the Omicron strains already out in the open and no new variants were reported.
Fearing a rapid spread in infection once the borders with China reopens, Hong Kong residents are running to clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Almost all city government centres administering BioNTech vaccine have in recent days been mostly booked solid, some until February.
"After the opening of the border, I expect there will be more infected people on the streets, I want to reduce my chance of getting infected,” said a Hong Kong resident surnamed Wan, 33, who got his fourth shot this week.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised China for the “very narrow” definition of COVID-19 deaths and said that the government has not revealed the true impact of the new infections. "