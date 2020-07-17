COVID 19: Gilead's Remdesivir gets a conditional green signal in Hong Kong

The California-based drug makeing comoany Gilead Sciences has, after numerous months, got a green signal in Hong Kong for the usage of Remdesivir drug against coronavirus.

The Hong Kong unit has, however, only received conditional nod, as of now. Gilead will have to continue to submit additional data on the safety, effectiveness and quality of Veklury, the active ingredient of which is Remdesivir, the Drug Office of Department of Health said on its website.

Remdesivir has become one of the most popular drug used by several countries to be used in the treatment of the novel coronavirus. The drug received a green signal from several countries after it helped shorten hospital recovery times in a US clinical trial.

While Hong Kong has not suffered as badly as other countries hit by coronavirus, the city has reported a total of 1,714 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths since late January. The government is reimposing partial lockdown in the city to contain the new spread of the infection.