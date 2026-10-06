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'Could engage in military activities': Germany intelligence chief warns of Russia attack

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 15:28 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 15:28 IST
'Could engage in military activities': Germany intelligence chief warns of Russia attack

'Could engage in military activities': Germany intelligence chief warns of Russia attack

Story highlights

Germany’s intelligence chief Martin Jaeger has warned that the country risks being drawn into a violent conflict with Russia as Moscow intensifies what he called a “shadow war” against Europe. He cited hybrid threats including drone and cyber attacks

Germany's head of foreign intelligence warned on Monday (Oct 5) that the country is at risk of entering ‌a violent conflict as Russia steps up an increasingly aggressive "shadow war" against European democracies. Martin Jaeger, head of ​the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), told the annual public hearing of intelligence chiefs in parliament that the confrontation with Russia has taken "a new, more dangerous dimension." He added, “Germany is in danger ​of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia — the attempted attack in Leipzig ⁠is just one example.” He further described Russia as “waging a shadow war” ​against targets in Germany remaining “real and imminent.” German authorities have warned repeatedly that Russia is conducting a hybrid ​campaign of drone and cyber attacks, and have blamed it for an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August.

This comes despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying last week that Russia had "no intention of attacking anyone ... but if we ​are subjected to aggression, we will have no choice but to respond". Jaeger, however, said, "Russia is putting us to the test ‌and ⁠closely watching how we handle this situation. From the perspective of the Kremlin leadership, any sign of wavering invites them to further increase the pressure on Germany." Jaeger said there was no indication of an imminent large-scale Russian attack on NATO territory. “However, Russia could engage in low-intensity military activities, particularly in the Baltic states.”

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Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an unannounced surprise visit to Kyiv. The trip was aimed at reinforcing Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine. As Merz announced a massive aid package worth approximately $1.5 billion (€1.35 billion), Russia broke the unspoken precedent of avoiding strikes during high-level visits. A Russian drone struck the Northern Bridge (Pivnichnyi Bridge) over the Dnipro River shortly after Merz's arrival, injuring two people. This marked the fourth consecutive day of Russian strikes hitting key commuter bridges in Kyiv.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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