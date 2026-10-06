/'Could engage in military activities': Germany intelligence chief warns of Russia attack

Germany's head of foreign intelligence warned on Monday (Oct 5) that the country is at risk of entering ‌a violent conflict as Russia steps up an increasingly aggressive "shadow war" against European democracies. Martin Jaeger, head of ​the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), told the annual public hearing of intelligence chiefs in parliament that the confrontation with Russia has taken "a new, more dangerous dimension." He added, “Germany is in danger ​of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia — the attempted attack in Leipzig ⁠is just one example.” He further described Russia as “waging a shadow war” ​against targets in Germany remaining “real and imminent.” German authorities have warned repeatedly that Russia is conducting a hybrid ​campaign of drone and cyber attacks, and have blamed it for an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August.

This comes despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying last week that Russia had "no intention of attacking anyone ... but if we ​are subjected to aggression, we will have no choice but to respond". Jaeger, however, said, "Russia is putting us to the test ‌and ⁠closely watching how we handle this situation. From the perspective of the Kremlin leadership, any sign of wavering invites them to further increase the pressure on Germany." Jaeger said there was no indication of an imminent large-scale Russian attack on NATO territory. “However, Russia could engage in low-intensity military activities, particularly in the Baltic states.”

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