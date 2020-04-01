Coronavirus outbreak: Will China share novel way to combat Covid-19 with the world?

Lockdowns alone cannot defeat the Wuhan coronavirus. They may prove effective in slowing the virus from spreading. But they cannot stop the disease from making a comeback.

Some nations are already staring at a second wave. What the world needs right now is an infallible remedy. A guaranteed cure.

China claims to have developed one. Chinese scientists say they have found a 'novel way' to combat the novel coronavirus.



And no — it's not a drug or a compound. This new weapon is a nano-material. According to the Chinese state media — nano-materials have proved useful in absorbing and deactivating the coronavirus.



The efficiency they say ranges from 96.5 to 99.9%.



But any news from China is notoriously difficult to verify. But given the dire straits we are in — for once, let's take the risk of believing what Beijing is telling us.



Because when it comes to scientific development & research — there is no doubt that China is among the front-runners.



The country has a lab with 1500 strains of viruses. It's another thing that we don't know what they use this expertise for. But globally — there is some evidence of nano-materials proving useful in curing deadly diseases.

According to the US National Institute of Health, Nanomaterials are created out of nano-sized particles that exist in nature. They are extracted from carbon or minerals like silver. They are measured in nanometer and cannot be seen with the naked eye.



This technological army is 100,000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. So what exactly can these nanomaterials do?



Nanomaterials that are scientifically engineered are used to design pharmaceuticals. They help enhance the effectiveness of therapy. They can target specific dysfunctional organs or decaying body cells.



In China — scientists say that nanomaterials are being used to bind the coronavirus and interrupt its structure through infrared light emissions.



It sounds complicated but this is what it does — the virus is absorbed or deactivated by nanomaterials.



With the effectiveness of almost 100 per cent. This should be great news. But like all things Chinese, it comes with a catch. China hasn't conducted human trials yet.



And haven't even set a date for such trials. Also, the US National Institute of health has attached certain conditions.



The body says 'even well-known nanomaterials may pose a hazard when engineered to nano-size. We know very little about the potential effects on human health and the environment.'



So there are too many question marks. When will the human-trials begin? Will nanomaterials prove useful in defeating the virus in humans?



And more importantly, will China share this cure with the world?

Or will it try to sell it? The world has suffered enough with substandard and defective Chinese test-kits.



Beijing needs to be certain about what it's telling — and selling the world.