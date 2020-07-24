Coronavirus in US: 76,570 cases and 1,225 deaths reported in last 24 hours, total count surpasses 4 million

The United States has reached a grim milestone of 4 million coronavirus cases, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University.



According to the data, the US has till now reported 4,021,053 COVID-19 cases and 143,967 deaths.



Infections in the United States have rapidly accelerated since the first case was detected on Jan. 21. It took the country 98 days to reach 1 million cases.



It took another 43 days to reach 2 million and then 27 days to reach 3 million. It has only taken 16 days to reach 4 million at a rate of 43 new cases a minute.



The total COVID-19 case count worldwide stands at 15,348,877 and 626,190 fatalities have been reported so far.

Despite the surge in cases, countries across the world including the US, India, Denmark and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions.



