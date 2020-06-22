Coronavirus: 37 US Air Force service members test positive 

Thirty-seven US service members at Guam's Andersen Air Force Base have tested positive for COVID-19, Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, commander of the 36th Wing, told media on Monday.

"It's unclear if the members contracted the coronavirus while on Guam or prior to arriving at Guam," said Boswell.

Over two-thirds of the new coronavirus deaths were reported in the Americas. Brazil reported the maximum number of cases 54,771, followed by 36,617 cases in the United States. India reported over 15,400 new cases.

Worldwide, at least 9,090,907 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, more than 4,867,252 have recovered, and more than 471,477 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(With inputs from agencies)