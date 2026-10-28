/Controversial Nigerian cleric Yahaya Masussuka shot dead in Katsina

Gunmen have killed Islamic preacher Yahaya Masussuka outside his home in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, northern Nigeria. The BBC reports that two men on a motorcycle shot the 47-year-old on Monday evening as he was seeing off visitors. One guest was also hit. Police said both men were rushed to hospital and pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Although no motive has been confirmed, Masussuka had received online death threats over videos in which he rejected parts of mainstream Islamic teaching, including the belief that the dead are questioned in the grave by two angels. That belief comes from the Hadith, the recorded words and actions of the Prophet Muhammad. Masussuka relied mainly on the Quran and questioned some hadiths. He once spent nine months in jail for mocking scholars over these teachings.

According to report, Months before his death, the Katsina State government ordered him to appear before a Committee of Ulamas to answer allegations that his teachings violated established Islamic principles. The government also noted a counter-complaint from the cleric, who said members of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a group had insulted him and threatened to attack him. The matter was referred to the Emir of Katsina, who met Masussuka and other scholars and urged all sides to avoid sermons that could provoke other Muslims.

Masussuka began preaching at 13 in Quranic schools, later studied at Al-Azhar University in Egypt and continued in Oman. He recorded his teachings in a studio at his home for followers on social media. He spoke against violent extremism and promoted peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians. Last year, the Network for Good Governance and Transparency gave him a Peace Ambassador Award. He leaves behind two wives and seven children.

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