China's Xi'an starts testing for millions as Covid cases surge

As the coronavirus’ new variant, Omicron, is doubling up cases all around the world, China has also observed a surge in cases and has now started testing citizens.

The Chinese city of Xi'an started a mass testing campaign on Tuesday after more than 40 new Covid cases were detected in the neighbouring areas. In order to ensure that the spread can be controlled in the upcoming festivities and a busy travel season, millions of locals were urged to come ahead and get tested for the deadly coronavirus.

Xi’an is a northwestern city that houses nearly 13 million people. The authorities reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases in December to 91. This prompted an immediate start of mass testing programmes in the city.

To break the chain of local outbreaks, the authorities have also closed in-person classes for school children. In addition to this, all large and indoor entertainment and recreation venues have also bene ordered to stay shut till further notice.

Authorities are also urging locals to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid large gatherings at all costs. Locals are also being encouraged to get fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus as soon as possible, with mobile clinics popping up in different areas of the country.

COVID-19 is not the only disease going through the streets of China. Xi’an locals are also being haunted by a rodent-borne disease haemorrhagic fever. The deadly disease took over the city in the beginning of the winter season.

Authorities have urged people to exercise caution and stay calm, stressing that this disease can be prevented through proper vaccination.