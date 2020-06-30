China's top lawmaking body passes Hong Kong national security law

According to reports, China passed the national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday.

China's top lawmaking body the National Standing Committee unanimously approved the legislation, reports said.

China bypassed Hong Kong’s legislature to pass the law six weeks after announcing it.

Earlier Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had said that "it is not appropriate for me to comment on any questions related to the national security law."

China's parliament had earlier endorsed the legislation last month while sending the draft to the Standing Committee for discussion.

Reports claimed the 162-member National People’s Congress Standing Committee backed the legislation unanimously which is expected to become effective on July 1

China had agreed before Britain handed Hong Kong in 1997 that it would to let Hong Kong to maintain certain liberties and autonomy until 2047, but critics say the national security law overlooks those liberties for Hong Kong citizens.

