China's birth rate fell below 1% in 2020; lowest in 43 years

In what is being termed as the lowest rate of childbirth in 43 years, China's birth rate has fallen below one per cent in 2020, reports Global Times.

In 2020, the number of newborns in the country dropped by 15 per cent. Highlighting one of the major impacts of coronavirus, China saw 10.03 million births in 2020, compared to 11.79 million in 2019.

The latest population data indicates China’s demographic problems. It highlights fewer births and an ageing population. The country’s birth rate has been falling for years now. These issues could pose a serious threat to the world's second-largest economy when the current working-age population reaches retirement.

As per experts, if the trend continues, or the population begins to shrink, China may get old before it gets rich.

The new findings have caused the government to think about easing the one-child policy. As a consequence of this policy, the fertility rate fell dramatically and at the same time, the number of people over the age of 65 increased from 3.36 per cent in 1965 to almost 10 per cent in 2015.

In May, China announced to lift its family planning policy by allowing married couples to have up to three children. This came after a downward trend was seen in the number of the country's newborns for a period of 4 years.

This has also contributed to the issue of gender balance.