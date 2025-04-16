Amid normalisation in India, China ties, the Chinese embassy in Delhi has said that it issued 85,000 visas to Indians this year. A statement by the Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong on Social Media said," as of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China."

The ties between the two neighbouring countries have been in positive swing since PM Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping met last year on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan. The meeting coincided with both countries reaching an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC, leading to disengagement at key friction points in eastern Ladakh, such as Depsang and Demchok. This was seen as a major step towards de-escalation after over four and half years of military stand off at the border. Since then, the foreign ministers, and defence ministers of the two countries have met. Indian NSA Ajit Doval had travelled to Beijing for Special representative level talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in December. In January, the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Beijing.

As part of normalisation, both sides are looking to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, restore direct flights between New Delhi and Beijing, and enhance media exchanges, people to people-to-people ties. Focus is also on data sharing on Trans-Border rivers. Data sharing on river flows and hydrological parameters is critical for India to manage flood risks, irrigation, and hydropower projects.

The normalisation comes even as Trump's tariff uncertainties have sent a shockwave in global markets. While Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs, even as he negotiates trade deals with economic giants like India, Japan, he has gone ahead on his policy to tariff Chinese goods. What is now seen essentially as a US China trade war, both sides have imposed significant tariffs on each other, which now exceeds over 100%.