China reports 4 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland has reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Liaoning province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.



Besides the four cases, the country has also registered 18 new imported infections, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying.



Of the 18 cases, six were reported in Shaanxi, four in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Hunan and Guangdong.



No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.



China has so far reported 90,872 coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.