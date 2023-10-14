China calls on US to play 'responsible role' in Israel-Hamas war

China's top diplomat Wang Yi, on Saturday (Oct 14), said that the United States should "play a constructive and responsible role" in the Israel-Gaza conflict, during his telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The United States should practically play a constructive and responsible role, pushing the issue back on track for a political settlement as soon as possible," Wang told Blinken, reported news agency AFP citing a readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry.

"When dealing with international hot-spot issues, major countries must adhere to objectivity and fairness, maintain calmness and restraint, and take the lead in abiding by international law," said Wang.

He then said that China called for "the convening of an international peace meeting as soon as possible to promote the reaching of broad consensus".

"The fundamental outlet for the Palestinian issue lies in implementing a 'two-state solution'," Wang added.

US asks China to use 'influence' for Middle East calm

Blinken, during the conversation with his Chinese counterpart, asked Beijing to use its "influence" to push for calm in the region.

"Our message was that he thinks it's in our shared interest to stop the conflict from spreading," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said

"He thought it could be useful if China could use its influence."

China has warmer ties with Iran which has voiced support of militant group Hamas for launching unprecedented attacks against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)





