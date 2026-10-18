/Chaos in Paris: Looters hit Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès shop amid violent protests - VIDEO

Amid ongoing violent protests in France, looters targeted Luxury retail stores, including outlets of Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Rolex. Several visuals on social media surfaced of looters in masks looting items from the stores. Protesters burned cars, vandalised buildings and clashed with riot police during the protest, leaving several cities grappling with disorder.

According to AFP, several masked individuals broke into multiple shops, turning a major shopping stretch into a scene of destruction. Amid the scenes of vandalism and looting, an individual was also seen climbing onto the statue of Joan of Arc at Place des Pyramides in Paris.



In another similar incident, a distressed shop owner was recorded in the video requesting rioters not to loot her store; however, the crowd ignored her pleas and pushed her aside, entering the damaged shop. In the footage, the woman can be heard asking, “Why are you doing this?” and shouting, “This is not the cause,” as the looters continue to ransack the store. The video then appears to capture onlookers cheering as masked rioters exit with their arms loaded with stolen goods.