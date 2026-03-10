/CENTCOM claims 5,000 targets hit in Iran during first 10 days of ‘Operation Epic Fury’, releases strike video

Centcom released a summary of the first 10 days of Operation Epic Fury. The post claimed that it has struck around 5000 targets across Iran and damaged or destroyed at least 50 ships. However, it didn't specify the 5000 targets it hit. It did mention a broad nature of the targets. It claimed that it targeted the Iranian military's command and control centres, integrated air defence systems, ballistic missile sites, navy ships and submarines, air defence systems, anti-ship missiles, military communication capabilities, and ballistic missile and drone manufacturing.

It further listed the US assets deployed in the region for ‘Operation Epic Fury’, such as B-1 Bombers, B-2 stealth bombers, B-52 bombers, LUCAS drones, Patriot missile defence system, THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems, F-15 fighters, F-16 fighters, F-18 fighters, F-22 fighter jets, etc.

CENTCOM also posted a video of it targeting an underground missile launcher. “The Iranian regime can try to hide its missile launchers, but U.S. forces won’t stop looking. When we find them, we’re taking them out,” wrote the post. The video shows a projectile hitting an underground missile launcher, followed by an explosion.

These posts come as US President Donald Trump claimed, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much." Iranian officials have dismissed recent claims that the conflict with the U.S. and Israel is nearing its end, asserting that their military is prepared for a prolonged confrontation. Iran's Foreign Ministry on March 9 suggested there is “no room” for diplomacy when military attacks continue, and they have prepared themselves for a long, drawn-out conflict.