Cathay Pacific plans world's longest flight of 10,326-mile, avoiding Russian airspace

After revising its New York to Hong Kong flight to avoid Russian airspace, Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route.

Hong Kong's national flag carrier will henceforth route flights between JFK International Airport in New York and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.

Cathay claimed in a statement to Agence France-Presse that the flight path would travel "slightly under 9,000 nautical miles" (16,668km, or 10,357 miles) in 16 to 17 hours.

Cathay Pacific scheduled a New York-to-Hong Kong trip for April 3 on its website on Tuesday evening, claiming it would be a nonstop flight lasting 17 hours and 50 minutes.

It will outperform a Singapore Airlines aircraft from Singapore to New York, which travels a lesser route in a longer time — 15,343 kilometres (9,534 miles) in 18 hours.

According to Bloomberg, Cathay declined to comment on why its flight path gives Russia's airspace a wide berth, despite the fact that it had previously flown through it.

Many airlines have cancelled flights to Russian cities or are avoiding flying through Russian airspace as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month.

In retaliation for a similar embargo imposed on them, Russia restricted its airways to seven European countries and all UK-bound aircraft last month.

Cathay Pacific is applying for an overflight permit for the trip, which will take them across the Atlantic, through Europe, and into Central Asia.

"We are always running contingency routings for potential events or scenarios within the world of aviation," Hong Kong’s flagship carrier said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)