British teen found guilty of murdering sisters in demonic pact to win lottery

A British teenager was found guilty of murdering two sisters on Tuesday as part of a pact he believes to have made with demonic forces to kill at least six women every six months in exchange for a lottery win in future.



In a savage attack, now 19-year-old Danyal Hussein, stabbed to death 46-year-old Bibaa Henry and 27-year-old Nicole Smallman, in a country park in northwest London in June 2020 after they celebrated Henry's birthday with friends, police said.

According to the police, Hussein made a 'contract' with the demon 'Mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale' by signing with his own blood to perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as he is free and physically capable. He carried out these murders to fulfil it.

Hoping his reward would be to 'win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot', Hussein bought three lottery tickets after the murders. Police have found the tickets.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who led the investigation, said, "I am totally convinced and my team are that he would have gone on to commit more murders. It is difficult for any normal person to comprehend. It's almost sort of movie like."



Close sisters Henry and Smallman had gone to Wembley's Fryent Park to celebrate with friends but stayed alone into the early hours. They took 150 photos, Harding said, with the last 'haunting' picture showing them looking sideways at what police believe was the arrival of Hussein.



He stabbed Henry eight times and Smallman suffered 28 wounds after putting up a 'very brave fight', Harding said. After the murders, he dragged the bodies into woodland where they were found intertwined the following day by Smallman's boyfriend.



Hussein, who lived with his mother, was traced by bloodstains found at the scene and was arrested almost four weeks later, police told reporters. They believe only a hand injury he suffered during the murders prevented him carrying out further killings.



(With inputs from agencies)