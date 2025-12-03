Bezos's space company wants to dump 500,000mn gallons of wastewater per day into Indian River Lagoon

Blue Origin, Jess Bezos' space company, is planning to dump half a million gallons of wastewater each day into Florida’s Indian River Lagoon. It has also applied for a permit, and the matter has angered communities in the area who fear it will affect the sensitive ecosystem. Residents have spent several dollars to restore the lagoon, and are hoping the permit is denied. According to Gizmodo, a spokesperson says Blue Origin has had the permit for five years and is simply seeking a renewal. He added that the company is committed to maintaining responsible and compliant operations. Blue Origin's permit seeks to let the company operate an industrial wastewater treatment facility from which 0.467 million gallons of treated wastewater and 0.015 million gallons of untreated wastewater would be discharged into an onsite stormwater pond per day. This water would then be released into the Indian River Lagoon. The draft outlines strict prohibitions and limitations, although Space Coast residents fear it would still prove devastating nonetheless.

Space Coast residents start petition against Blue Origin's plans

Since learning about the permit, a petition to save the Indian River Lagoon from the wastewater has been started on Change.org. It reads, “The Indian River Lagoon is already fighting for its life. Decades of nutrient pollution, algae blooms, seagrass collapse, habitat loss, and record manatee deaths have pushed this fragile ecosystem to the edge. Now, it faces a NEW threat—and it’s one we cannot ignore." The petition has gathered over 5,000 signatures so far. Also Read: 45,000 gallons of radioactive water from Indian Point nuclear plant could be discharged into Hudson River as Holtec wins lawsuit

According to Fox 35 Orlando, the permit and the issue over the Indian River Lagoon were discussed at the Brevard County Commission on Tuesday. Since residents are worried that if Blue Origin is allowed to dump wastewater in the lagoon, it will prove harmful, the commission plans to vote on whether to request a public meeting from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).