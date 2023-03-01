Blinken warns Central Asian countries about dangers of Ukraine conflict; seeks to bolster C5+1 group ties

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kazakhstan, his first stop to meet the Central Asian countries, on Tuesday (February 28). This comes as Washington has sought deeper engagement with the five former Soviet republics in the region following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began a year ago.

Blinken embarked on his maiden visit to the region as the top diplomat for President Joe Biden’s administratio, with stopovers at the capitals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He held talks with the Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Tuesday, after which he also met with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The talks were held under the so-called C5+1 group made up of the US, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. While the former soviet countries have had a somewhat close relationship with Russia, it has recently become strained following Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv and the effect it has had on the Central Asian countries, particularly economically.

“We are watching compliance with sanctions very closely and we're having an ongoing discussion with number of countries, including our C5 partners, on the economic spillover effects”, said Blinken at a press conference, after a meeting with the officials in the Kazakh capital Astana.

He recalled the US was the first country in December of 1991 to recognise Kazakhstan and remains “firmly committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Kazakhstan and countries across the region.”

The US official also announced a $25 million package as new funding to support economic growth in the region, including new trade routes and helping companies find new exports.

The Central Asian countries have generally adopted a neutral stance -- not being either pro-Russian or pro-Western-- and Tileuberdi said Kazakhstan would continue to do so amid the “complex international situation”.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE