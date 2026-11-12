/'Billions being stolen': Trump assigns JD Vance to probe 'corruption' in Democrat-led states

US President Donald Trump on Thursday has directed Vice President JD Vance to turn his focus toward what he describes as widespread corruption and crime in Democrat-led cities and states across the country. In a post on Truth Social, Trump singled out states including Minnesota, California, and Illinois, alleging they are “poorly run, corrupt disasters” where billions of dollars are being stolen monthly.

He argued that addressing this alleged large-scale criminal activity could help balance the federal budget, asserting that “CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!” Trump also addressed Iran in the same post, declaring that a new deal with Tehran is no longer necessary.



"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the US. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of dollars are being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large-scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood! We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.