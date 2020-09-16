Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft's co-founder, dies at 94

William Henry Gates II, better known as Bill Gates Sr., an American attorney and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died on Monday at his beach home on Hood Canal, in the Seattle area. He was 94.

In 2018, it was revealed that he suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.