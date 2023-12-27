LIVE TV
Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages, boosting aid - White House

Washington, United StatesUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
US President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, January 31, 2022.  Photograph:(Reuters)

"The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," the White House readout said, adding they also talked about increasing access to aid

US President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed on Tuesday the need to release hostages held in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid, the White House said.

Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the late November truce. Current diplomatic efforts on a new truce have yielded little public progress so far.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," the White House readout said, adding they also talked about increasing access to aid.

The Qatari State News Agency said the emir received a phone call from Biden to discuss the latest developments and current joint mediation efforts for calming the situation in the besieged enclave to reach a permanent ceasefire.

