Belgian court sentences eight for 2016 Brussels twin bombings

A Belgian court on Friday (September 15) sentenced eight men to prison, involved in the twin bomb blasts that killed 32 people in the capital city of Belgium in 2016, the local media reported.

Six men convicted of murder and attempted murder for their part in the bombings were handed sentences ranging from 20 years to life in jail.

French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini, already given a life sentence by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris, were the highest-profile of six culprits found guilty of murder last month.

The Belgian court said Abdeslam's prison sentence was enough and he did not receive a further sentence. He was seized in Brussels four days before the Belgian attacks, after fleeing the French capital.

Meanwhile, Abrini, who fled the airport without detonating the bomb and testified the same during the proceedings was found guilty of being in one of the teams of the suicide bombers and handed a 30-year jail term.

Krayem, who is from Sweden, was accused of planning to be a second bomber on the Brussels metro. He was found guilty of murder along with defendants Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi and handed a life sentence.

Osama Atar, who is believed to have been killed in an air strike in Syria, was convicted in absentia of masterminding the attacks.

What happened in Belgium?

Seven years ago on March 22, 2016, two jihadist attacks conducted by the Islamic State (IS) rocked the Belgian capital. Two suicide bombers see themselves off at Brussels Airport in Zaventem and on a train leaving Maalbeek/Maelbeek metro station in central Brussels. While 32 people were killed, more than 300 were injured in the attacks.

The attacks took place near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU. Subsequent investigation revealed they were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the IS in Europe.

The bombings caused widespread devastation, leaving hundreds of travellers and transport staff severely injured. Years and countless court appearances later, the victims, their families, and rescuers continue to suffer from the trauma inflicted on that day.

The trial, which started at the end of last year, was held under tight security at the converted former headquarters of the NATO military alliance. The proceedings aimed to bring justice to those affected and hold the perpetrators accountable.

