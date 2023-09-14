Beijing demands clarification after Ukrainian official questions intellectual potential 

Beijing has demanded clarification from a top Ukrainian official who earlier suggested that India and China lacked intellectual capabilities to calculate their national interests in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

China and India “don’t analyse the consequences of the steps they make,” said Mikhail Podoliak, the top aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In an interview, he also said that the two Asian powerhouses have “low intellectual potential.”

The advisor also accused both countries, along with Turkey, of “earning money” through the conflict.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday that the aide must clarify his remarks.

“I don’t know the background of this person’s remarks, but he should clarify them,” Mao Ning said.

Mao also reiterated that her country has maintained a “responsible” stance towards the conflict in Ukraine, while constantly calling for a cessation of hostilities and a political settlement to the crisis.

Ukrainian advisor issues clarification

After the controversy erupted, the top Ukrainian official took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain what he meant by his earlier statement.

Podoliak said China, India and Türkiye are “clearly justified” in claiming important roles on the international stage, but “the global world is much broader than even the most thoughtful regional national interests.”

Watch: Ukraine military destroys 26 out of 33 drones launched by Russia

He also accused the Russian media of taking his earlier comments out of context and propagating what suits the Kremlin’s agenda.

Moscow, with which Ankara, New Delhi and Beijing maintain ties, is “demonstratively trying to undermine the foundations of the global world,” he added in his remarks.

Previous controversies

The comments made by Podoliak triggered a wave of criticism on Indian social media, with some users reiterating their support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, it is not the first time that Ukraine has been at the fulcrum of controversies on the Indian internet. Previously, a tweet posted by the Defence of Ukraine’s official account seemingly depicting Indian goddess Kali morphed over a blast fume outraged netizens in India who deemed it to be offensive and “Hinduphobic”.

However, minutes after posting the picture, the tweet received a massive backlash, forcing the Ministry of Defence to delete the Twitter post.