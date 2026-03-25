/Bangladesh PM calls out Pakistan's 'pre-planned massacre' under Op Searchlight: What happened on Mar 25, 1971

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, on Wednesday (Mar 25) extended his condolences on Genocide Day, which is observed in his country to commemorate the victims of March 25, 1971. On this night, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, a brutal crackdown intended to curb the Bengali nationalist movement in then-East Pakistan.Rahman recounted how Pakistan killed Bangladeshis under this operation. He termed March 25, 1971, one of the most disgraceful and brutal days.

In a lengthy post on X, he said, "March 25, 1971, is observed as Genocide Day. On the occasion of Genocide Day, I pay my deepest respect to all the martyrs. In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, 25 March 1971 remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days. On that dark night, the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of 'Operation Searchlight". "The genocide of 25 March was a pre-planned massacre. Why this organised killing spree could not be resisted remains a matter of historical research regarding the visible role of the political leadership of that time," he added. Rahman called for people to honour the sacrifices made by those who died.

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Recalling the sequence of events, he said that Pakistani forces had indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at locations including Dhaka University, Pilkhana and Rajarbāgh Police Lines, killing many people. He described the genocide of March 25 as a pre-planned massacre and noted that the failure to resist the organised killing spree remains a subject of historical research regarding the role of the political leadership at the time. He added that on the same night, the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram formally initiated armed resistance by declaring “We Revolt,” marking the beginning of the nine-month Liberation War. He called on citizens to work together to build a just, developed, prosperous, self-reliant and democratic Bangladesh.

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