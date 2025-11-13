Bangladesh on the boil: Is Dhaka under lockdown? Why are students protesting against Yunus? Here's everything we know

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh will announce the date of its verdict in the case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, including murder, during the July uprising last year. Security has been beefed up across Bangladesh ahead of the key hearing even as arson and bomb attacks were reported from several places. The Bangladesh Awami League has announced a nationwide dawn-to-dusk lockdown despite a ban announced by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Additionally, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is also set to address the nation this afternoon.

Dhaka was jolted by several bombings and arson attacks on Nov 11, prompting authorities to announce a high alert across the country. Vehicle arson was reported in the heart of Dhaka, according to local media. A bomb blast was reported from the headquarters of the Grameen Bank - linked to interim head Muhammad Yunus - in Mirpur. Several attacks on a business establishments, hospital were also reported.

Meanwhile, the Muhammad Yunus government is also facing protest from the students in college campuses aftre his administration cancelled plans to hire music and physical education teachers in primary schools. Officials claim the decision was based on “administrative and financial feasibility.” A massive protest erupted in Dhaka university with students accusing yusnus of bowing down to Islamists. A banner in the protest summed up the anger of the students: “You can silence music in schools, but not in the hearts of Bangladeshis,” read one banner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source