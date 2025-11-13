Bangladesh on the boil: Is Dhaka under lockdown? Why are students protesting against Yunus? Here's everything we know

Tension gripped Bangladesh as bomb and arson attacks hit Dhaka ahead of the tribunal verdict against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina. A Grameen Bank branch was torched, buses burned, and arrests surged. The interim Yunus-led government enforced high alert amid fears of renewed political violence.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh will announce the date of its verdict in the case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, including murder, during the July uprising last year. Security has been beefed up across Bangladesh ahead of the key hearing even as arson and bomb attacks were reported from several places. The Bangladesh Awami League has announced a nationwide dawn-to-dusk lockdown despite a ban announced by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Additionally, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is also set to address the nation this afternoon.
Dhaka was jolted by several bombings and arson attacks on Nov 11, prompting authorities to announce a high alert across the country. Vehicle arson was reported in the heart of Dhaka, according to local media. A bomb blast was reported from the headquarters of the Grameen Bank - linked to interim head Muhammad Yunus - in Mirpur. Several attacks on a business establishments, hospital were also reported.
Meanwhile, the Muhammad Yunus government is also facing protest from the students in college campuses aftre his administration cancelled plans to hire music and physical education teachers in primary schools. Officials claim the decision was based on “administrative and financial feasibility.” A massive protest erupted in Dhaka university with students accusing yusnus of bowing down to Islamists. A banner in the protest summed up the anger of the students: “You can silence music in schools, but not in the hearts of Bangladeshis,” read one banner.
Read More | HIGH ALERT in Bangladesh after bomb blasts, arson at various locations in Dhaka - What we know
In 2024, a student-led uprising led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government. According to a United Nations report, around 1,400 people may have died during the July protests. Hasina, last month, confirmed that she was in Delhi and would return to Bangladesh when a legitimate government will be installed. In an exclusive conversation with WION, Hasina has said that Muhammad Yunus is courting "Islamabad while trying to erase Sheikh Mujib's name from our history." Slamming the plans of upcoming elections, she said, “The Awami League is woven into Bangladesh's history and continues to enjoy the support of tens of millions of ordinary people. These planned elections cannot be free, fair or inclusive if the ban on the Awami League's participation is maintained. Millions of ordinary people will be disenfranchised. That would be a tragedy for Bangladesh because the country badly needs a government ruling with the genuine consent of the people.”