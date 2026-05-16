/Pakistan lawmakers warn Balochistan situation resembles ‘civil war’ amid rising militant attacks

Pakistan lawmakers have sounded an alarm over the rapidly deteriorating security and administrative crisis in Balochistan, with some stating that the situation has effectively devolved to look “like a civil war”. Provincial legislator expressed deep anxiety over rising administrative interference and an unravelling security apparatus. In an assembly session of the Balochistan assembly chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, legislators from both treasury and opposition benches voiced concern over rising militant activity, extortion threats and increasing attacks across the province, according to Dawn.

Senior provincial minister and parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Mir Sadiq Umrani, said that the situation was bleak and there was no point in remaining in office if the state could not ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Umrani said that the region was in “civil war”. He said that his residence came under attack five times despite holding a government office. Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove admitted that the security situation remains unsatisfactory, defending current measures, he said assembly members had been provided six security guards each, while ministers were assigned eight personnel. The provincial leadership has urgently pushed political parties to publicly denounce militant factions active across the territory.

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Earlier on Thursday, during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, were killed, according to the military’s media wing. At least seven terrorists were also killed in the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release late on Wednesday, May 13.

Concurrently, human rights figures, including the incarcerated leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Mahrang Baloch, have accused state authorities of criminalising peaceful political expression through forced disappearances and extrajudicial clampdowns. There remains a systemic resentment among people over economic marginalisation, deep poverty, and the perceived state exploitation.