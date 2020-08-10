Australia extends border closure after highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

As Australia recorded the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that the internal city borders will stay sealed, until further notice.

"I am more hopeful of that today than I was in the course of the past week," Morrison said on Monday. The step is being taken after due consideration about how to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He also added that the government is aware that some people are stranded away from home, and urged the state officials to cooperate in helping these stranded residents reach back their home state.

With cases on a rise, Morrison made it clear that the government is not putting an end date, or even assume one, on the lockdown for now. "If I could paint you a picture that had any kind of reliability for next week, let alone five weeks away, then, of course, I would," he added.

Health experts have claimed the lockdown should not be lifted before Christmas.

Australia has still recorded one of the lowest surge in cases in the world with around 21,000 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths. The country had, however, once declared a win over the novel coronavirus, but the state of Victoria identified few new clusters after reopening of the economy, which sent the country into a stricter lockdown.

Morrison also urged residents to stay home and step out only in cases of emergency. He also requested people to wear masks and maintain social distance at all times, when outside.