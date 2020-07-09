Australia decides to release most from sealed buildings despite surge in COVID-19 cases

As the Asutralian cities are going in another lockdown, Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, may allow almost 3,000 residents to exit from the isolated buildings, as per the officials.

Amid rising number of positive coronavirus cases in the country, especially in the state of Victoria, state premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday that the state is thinking of relaxing few restrictions and allowing many of the 3,000 people locked down in nine public-housing towers to step outside.

Nearly ten buildings have been on a complete lockdown as new clusters of coronavirus cases were found in the buildings few weeks back.

"There are such numbers of positive cases, together with known close contacts, that the assumption has got to be that everybody in that tower is a close contact of someone who is positive," Andrews said of the tower that will remain in lockdown.

The decision of relaxations came after the residents of the said residential towers resorted to putting messages on their windows asking for 'help'. The officials faced criticism for imposing a strict sudden lockdown, and the residents claimed that many of them did not even have access to essentials.

"We must continue to follow those social distancing protocols all around Australia, even in states or territories where the number of cases is effectively zero," Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"They are making the decision that two weeks and that cost is worth it to get out of Victoria," deputy premier Stephen Miles said in a televised news conference.