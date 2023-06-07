ugc_banner

Attacks by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso kill 21

AFP
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area, Burkina Faso Photograph:(Reuters)

Burkina Faso attacks: Fourteen members of a volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, a source said. 

Twenty-one people, most of them members of the security forces, have been killed in Burkina Faso in attacks by suspected jihadists, security sources said on Wednesday.

Fourteen members of a volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, a source said, while another source said a policeman and two civilians were killed on Monday night in Yendere, near the country's southwestern border with Ivory Coast.

