Attacks by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso kill 21
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Burkina Faso attacks: Fourteen members of a volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, a source said.
Twenty-one people, most of them members of the security forces, have been killed in Burkina Faso in attacks by suspected jihadists, security sources said on Wednesday.
Fourteen members of a volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, a source said, while another source said a policeman and two civilians were killed on Monday night in Yendere, near the country's southwestern border with Ivory Coast.
