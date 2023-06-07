Attacks by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso kill 21

Twenty-one people, most of them members of the security forces, have been killed in Burkina Faso in attacks by suspected jihadists, security sources said on Wednesday.

Fourteen members of a volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, a source said, while another source said a policeman and two civilians were killed on Monday night in Yendere, near the country's southwestern border with Ivory Coast.