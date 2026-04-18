/At least five dead in Kyiv attack, gunman killed after hostage situation

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on Saturday (April 18) after a gunman opened fire in a residential area of Kyiv before taking hostages inside a local supermarket in the Holosiivskyi district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the fatalities, saying, “At present, five people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Ten people are currently hospitalised with injuries and trauma,” while calling for a swift investigation into the attack.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the assailant first opened fire on pedestrians before entering the supermarket, where he barricaded himself and took hostages. Police responded quickly, leading to a shootout between the gunman and security forces. After negotiations failed, special tactical units stormed the building, rescued four hostages, and neutralised the attacker.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the injured included a child, with several victims suffering gunshot wounds and trauma. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said four people were killed on the street, while another victim died inside the supermarket.

Authorities identified the gunman as a 58-year-old man originally from Moscow, who held Ukrainian citizenship and had previously lived in Bakhmut. Investigators said he used an automatic weapon in the attack. A fire was also reported at the apartment where he was registered shortly after the shooting began. Officials said the motive behind the attack remains under investigation.