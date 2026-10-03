/At least five dead after mine collapse in Turkey as authorities launch negligence investigation

Turkish rescuers on Friday recovered the bodies of three miners who had been trapped following a mine collapse in western Turkey, bringing the death toll from the incident to five, local authorities said. In a separate accident, another miner was killed on Friday when an unlicensed mine collapsed in Kilimli, a town on Turkey’s northwestern Black Sea coast, according to media reports. The first collapse occurred on Thursday at a mine in Manisa province, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northeast of the resort city of Izmir.

"Search and rescue operations carried out after the mine collapse in Soma district have ended and the bodies of the three mine workers who were trapped have been recovered," the governor's office said on X early Friday. Seven workers were initially caught in the collapse. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two miners and took two others to hospital, while three remained trapped underground, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X. Their bodies were recovered early Friday, raising the death toll to five.

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Gurlek has ordered an investigation into the incident. Nine company executives, including the manager of the mine operator, were detained on suspicion of negligence following the collapse, DHA news agency reported. A union official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said coal production had been declining as existing mining areas became over-exploited. A new section of the mine was consequently being developed.