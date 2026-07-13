A devastating fire ripped through a pub in Bangkok early on Monday morning, killing at least 27 people before firefighters managed to bring the inferno under control, officials confirmed. The blaze broke out at the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital around midnight. Videos shared by first responders showed flames engulfing the building, with thick black smoke pouring from the entrance as terrified people attempted to escape.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and battled the fire for around 30 minutes before successfully containing it. Images taken after the incident showed a badly damaged interior, with charred tables, chairs and parts of the venue destroyed. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site and confirmed the death toll while speaking to reporters. “Twenty-seven bodies were moved out, lifeless bodies. Some were sent to hospitals, we are checking their conditions.” Anutin said several injured victims were transported to hospitals and that authorities had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

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The prime minister also shared details from a conversation with a musician who was performing at the pub when the incident began. According to Anutin, the musician said he noticed smoke coming from a circuit breaker near the stage before the electricity suddenly went out. Moments later, an explosion was heard and thick smoke rapidly spread throughout the venue.

Many victims were discovered in the pub's restrooms and at the rear of the building, Anutin said, as smoke and flames made escape difficult. Authorities are now investigating whether electrical issues or other safety failures contributed to the tragedy. The incident has renewed concerns over fire safety standards at entertainment venues in Thailand, which has experienced similar disasters in previous years.