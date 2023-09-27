As DeSantis campaign loses steam, donors turn to Nikki Haley as alternative to Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was long thought to be the distant second among presidential hopefuls within the Republican Party but now his faltering campaign appears to be benefitting Nikki Haley, another presidential hopeful in the fray. Reuters reported that more donors are taking a close look at her candidacy even as former US president Donald Trump remains a frontrunner.

Four donors and and a source close to a major donor have reportedly said that they were impressed by Nikki Haley performance in intra-party presidential debate in August and would be ready to donate to her campaign if she continues to emerge as a strong candidate.

Eyes are now on Haley and her performance at the second debate in California due to take place on Wednesday (September 27).

Not too long ago, DeSantis was seen as a formidable challenger to Trump. However, his own missteps and relentless attack from Trump appear to have weakened his position somewhat. However, his campaign retains support of some major donors.

Donors to any presidential campaign are crucial to keeping it afloat. The donors are now reportedly at least looking beyond DeSantis. This is being seen as indicative of struggles the DeSantis campaign is facing. The report by Reuters said that more donors are looking at Haley now.

"Until the first debate I hadn't seen her force of will and her presence. I absolutely would consider donating to her," said an unnamed donor, as quoted by Reuters. This donor has given more than USD 1 million for DeSantis' presidential bid.

The buzz surrounding Haley's candidacy has also led uncommitted donors to pay attention to the race within the Republican Party. However, it's not a guarantee that those looking at her performance will ultimately back her quest for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo said that the campaign continues to see "overwhelming enthusiasm from grassroots and major supporters" and that it was looking forward to "continued fundraising success this quarter."

However, no matter who between the two gets more support, both of them will have an uphill battle as Trump is a clear frontrunner in the race.

The former US president is currently facing series of legal troubles. But this has apparently not deterred his supporters. Trump has repeatedly alleged that all the case against him were part of a political "witch hunt".

Just on Tuesday (September 26), a New York judge found Trump liable for fraud. The judge said that the former president and his family business fraudulently inflated value of his properties and other assets. This case has potential of dealing a major blow to Trump's ability to do business in New York state.

