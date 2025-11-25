/Armenia pauses $1.2 billion Indian Tejas deal after Dubai crash? Here's what we know

Days after the fatal crash of Tejas fighter jet in Dubai airshow, Armenia has suspended negotiations on the purchase of the jet, as per a report. In the fatal accident, the aircraft's pilot, Indian Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was killed. The Jerusalem Post in its report stated that Armenia was at the final stage of a deal with the Indian government and aircraft manufacturer HAL regarding the purchase of 12 aircraft for $1.2 billion.

Defending its decsion to continue with the show even after the fatal crash, organisers of the Dubai Air Show on their official handle on X, said that they continued the show as a “mark of respect and tribute” to Namansh Syal's dedication. “The Dubai Airshow organising team remains deeply saddened by the loss of Wing Commander Syal during Friday's flying display. In consultation with the team, the decision was made to continue the show as a mark of respect and tribute to his passion for aviation. Wing Commander Syal had been an integral part of this year's Airshow, earning admiration for his skill and dedication. The final displays after the incident were performed in his honour, and a formal service was held on Saturday to celebrate his life and contribution. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with his family, colleagues, and all those affected,” the statement read.

