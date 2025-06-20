/Arak heavy water reactor under construction, says Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi after Israeli airstrikes

Israel launched overnight strikes on Iran’s heavy water nuclear facilities in Arak located in the Markazi Province on Thursday (June 19). And now, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi informed that the facility is under comprehensive IAEA safeguards and under construction in strict accordance with the technical specifications agreed upon in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to eliminate any proliferation risk.

In his X post, he highlighted that it ‘was bombed in broad daylight by the Israeli regime.’ Satellite imagery of the site shows the extent of damage. An image from June 18 shows an erect structure with no visible damage, and another snapshot from June 19 shows destruction around the site.

“As the Security Council convenes today, it is imperative that it upholds and enforces its own Resolution 487-adopted unanimously in response to the Israeli regime's 1981 attack on Iraq’s nuclear facility. The language in that resolution is unambiguous: any military attack on nuclear facilities is an assault on the entire IAEA safeguards regime and ultimately the NPT. It applies not only to past actions but also to future conduct, setting a clear legal standard against the use or threat of force targeting safeguarded nuclear installations. If the Council now fails to act, it must explain to the international community why its legal principles apply only selectively on such a crucial matter. It will also hold ultimate responsibility, along with the Israeli regime, should the global nonproliferation regime one day collapse,” Araghchi added.